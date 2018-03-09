От помады до шприца
Чистить перышки к весне — любимый обряд женщин всего мира. В него может входить как скромная покупка новой помады, так и комплекс бьюти-процедур с участием косметолога, стилиста и пластического хирурга. К тому моменту, когда в наших северных широтах наконец выглянет солнце, нужно быть во всеоружии. Подробности — в материале портала iz.ru.
Кожа: с эффектом Instagram-фильтра
Самые модные варианты макияжа на каждый день подразумевают полную натуральность: минимум тональной основы и сияющая здоровьем безупречная кожа, словно прошедшая обработку фотофильтрами.
Back de hoy con este team que amo💙 #ph @mayo.ph #she @violeasensio #makeup @antotaddeimua #hair @jusdubarrymakeup
Публикация от Anto Taddei (@antotaddeimua) Фев 20, 2018 в 9:41 PST
Такой весенний образ невозможно повторить, если эпидермис находится не в идеальном состоянии. Ну а добиться совершенства, в свою очередь, невозможно за пару дней: избавление от пигментных пятен, расширенных капилляров, следов акне и мелких морщинок — долгое занятие, включающее в себя салонные процедуры и регулярный домашний уход.
Exclusively available at Epione Beverly Hills 😷Treatment: Coolaser™ skin resurfacing 🎯 Purpose: Removal of acne and acne scars ✏ Note: Individual results may vary 📱 Phone: 310-746-5233 📬 Email: info@Epione.com 🌍 Website: www.epionebh.com 📍 Location: Epione Beverly Hills 👏 Technique: Coolaser™ cross-section lifting 😴 Anesthesia: Topical ⏰Time it takes: 30 mins -45 mins 📆Recovery: average 2 days of social downtime 👍Lasts: Permanently 💣Caution: Must be performed by an experienced provider 😱Pain level: Varies for each person: mild-mod 💳 Initial Private Consultation: $500 credited towards the cost of the treatment. ©copyright 2015-2018 by Simon Ourian MD, and Epione - #acne #acnescars #skin #flawless#coolaser #skinresuracing#laserskinresurfacing #bestdoctor#plasticsurgery #beverlyhills #losangeles#socal #california #simonourian #jastookes
Публикация от Dr. Simon Ourian - Epione (@simonourianmd1) Фев 7, 2018 в 7:36 PST
Вообще-то начинать путь к совершенству стоило еще в разгар зимы, но у россиянок определенно есть в запасе пара–тройка недель до первых солнечных лучей. Этот дедлайн важен, поскольку большинство совершенствующих кожу процедур и продуктов (лазер, кислоты, витамины) повышают ее чувствительность к ультрафиолету и не рекомендованы в теплое время года.
Новая прическа: хорошо забытое старое
Устав от пастельных окрашиваний и радужных оттенков, в 2018 году парикмахеры предлагают клиенткам проверенный десятилетиями весенний образ: блонд. Но это уже не те белые, как бумага, волосы, по которым сходили с ума в 2017-м последовательницы Мэрилин Монро. Блондинка-2018 выглядит более сложно и одновременно очень естественно. У нее нет и не будет грубо отросших корней, которые нужно судорожно подкрашивать каждые две недели. Благодаря очень трудоемким технологиям осветления прядей, которые всё чаще предлагают стилисты, оттенок выглядит так, словно вы с ним и родились, а собственный цвет отрастает незаметно.
Ура! Весна! Можно, ну уже почти, ещё не совсем, но все же можно делать нормальные фото, без дополнительного освещения! #airtouch #airtouchoriginal #sarbashevvladimir позже напишу описание этой работы)))
Публикация от Vladimir Sarbashev (@sarbashevvladimir) Мар 7, 2018 в 2:19 PST
Хорошие новости для тех, кто устал от креативных окрашиваний с труднопроизносимыми названиями: в моду потихоньку возвращается старое доброе «полосатое» мелирование. Разумеется, за то время, что мы не виделись (с конца 1990-х), оно несколько эволюционировало в соответствии с современными представлениями о прекрасном.
Double tap💄 By @diegokuhn 👇🏻 Follow @make.up.vines Follow @diy.amazing.diy Follow @diy.ftw Tag a friends & Comment 💁🏼 #photooftheday #pretty #eyes #me #happy #nails #nail #美甲#art #ootd ‘#beauty #fashion #beautiful #love #style #girl #instagood #hair #model #selfie #cute #gifts #gift #smile #mua #diy
Публикация от Tag A Friend&Share This Page! (@make.up.vines) Мар 2, 2018 в 9:21 PST
На видео: Те, кому больше 30, помнят эту полиэтиленовую шапочку и то, как неумело делали мелирование на дому своими юными руками. Без паники — теперь этот девайс в руках лучших стилистов.
Главный аксессуар для волос этой весной? Это еще один «мамонт», который чуть было не вымер: ободок. Им украшают прически самые модные девушки мира: модель Хейли Болдуин, например, пришла с ободком в волосах на показ недели моды.
Miss World @manushi_chhillar rocking our choker and headband 😍❤️ Styled by @stylestashofficial 😘🔥 #deepagurnani #handmadeisluxury #missworld2017 #missworld #accessories #india #missworldindia #manushichhillar #gorgeous #headbands #choker #handmade #jewelry #fashionjewelry
Публикация от Deepa Gurnani (@deepagurnani) Мар 3, 2018 в 11:29 PST
На фото: Мисс мира-2017 Мануши Чхиллар не носит корону в повседневной жизни, она предпочитает ободок.
Для тех, кто не хочет классику: последний Instagram-хит от стилистов — окрашивание волос dip dye. Технология проста: вместо того, чтобы аккуратно наносить краску на пряди, ее просто выливают на волосы и позволяют красиво растечься.
#DRIPHAIRCOLOR . . . . #behindthechair #btconeshot_colorvideo18 #btconeshot_funnyvideo18 #btconeshot_vibrant18 . . .. . . . . . . . . #asmr #asmrslime #oddlysatisfying #oddlysatisfyingvideo #oddlysatisfyingvideos #haircolor #hairporn #dripeffect #processingporn #hairtrends #hairblogger #fashionblogger #fuckinghair #insiderbeauty @insiderbeauty #styleartists #videooftheday #wakeupandmakeup #1minutehair #hairoftheday @behindthechair_com @styles.video @hair.video @hairvideosbystylists @fuckinghair @styleartists @hair.videos @hair_color_clique
Публикация от Denver CO, Vivids & Balayage (@taylorrae_hair) Фев 22, 2018 в 5:38 PST
Результат на любителя, но, судя по лайкам, их немало.
Изящный овал: спрашивайте у косметолога
Подбородок — это новые губы, заявляют косметологи, специализирующиеся на контурной пластике. Слишком пухлые губы больше не в чести, а главной инвазивной косметической процедурой 2018 года становится изменение формы подбородка и абриса челюсти.
Exclusively available at Epione Beverly Hills This beautiful woman wanted to have a more chiseled jawline and didn’t know it was possible without surgery. 😷 Treatment: Non-Surgical Jawline contouring 🎯 Purpose: To enhance the jawline 👓 How it works: Using long lasting dermal fillers injections 🎉 Results: Immediate ✏ Note: Individual results may vary 📞 Phone: 310-746-5233 📬 Email: info@epione.com 🌍 Website: www.epionebh.com 📍 Location: Epione Beverly Hills 👏 Technique: Multi micro-droplet injection 😴 Anesthesia: Vibrata ⏰ Time it takes: 15 minutes 📆 Recovery: None 👍Lasts: temporary or permanent depending on the product used 💣Caution: Must be performed by an experienced provider 😱Pain level: Mild 💵National Average Cost: $2900-$5900 per area, depending on desired results and products used 💳 Initial Private Consultation: $500 credited towards the cost of the treatment. ©copyright 2015-2018 by Simon Ourian, MD and Epione - #chinaugmentation #chin #doublechin #juvederm #voluma #sculptra #youthful #youth #beautiful #beauty #beverlyhills #losangeles #hollywood #california #socal #transformation #makeover #bestdoctorever #bestdoctor #simonourianmd #epionebeverlyhills
Публикация от Dr. Simon Ourian - Epione (@simonourianmd1) Фев 12, 2018 в 10:17 PST
На фото: голливудский косметолог Саймон Урьян делает клиентку еще более красивой. И никаких губ «уточкой».
Эксперты полагают, что роль челюсти и подбородка долгое время была недооценена в эстетическом плане и что красивые очертания нижней трети лица драматически меняют внешний вид.
We actually had a patient/ follower send this as an idea for a post - and so your wish is my command! So many people mistakenly think that non surgical work cannot really alter the face in any way significantly. Incorrect! Angelina is beautifully balanced and this photo has been digitally altered - not to criticise, but to show what a difference straightening a nose, or balancing a chin makes to the structure and harmony of a face. It's really quite remarkable in practice - balancing the profile is one of the most tangible ways of making someone look infinitely better without significant downtime. We do it every day, and there are non digitally photos of just as drastic differences of real patients, here in our gallery. Beauty is of course subjective, as per our post if yesterday. However, our benchmark is composed of different, anciently proven ratios - and it's something that gently makes a real difference, whilst keeping the integrity and personality if the face #chinaugmentation #liquidrhinoplasty #straightnose #profilebalancing #jawlinefiller photo credit to @naz_avebelle.clinic
Публикация от The Consultant Clinic (@consultant_clinic) Фев 20, 2018 в 11:55 PST
На фото: коллаж демонстрирует, как выглядела бы Анджелина Джоли, не будь у нее точеного подбородка.
Губы: остекленели!
В 2018-м явился гость из начала «нулевых» — блеск для губ с эффектом стекла. Средство, которое превратит губы в сверкающую гладь, найдется в весенних коллекциях макияжа большинства марок.
T A S T E 🍇🍀🍋🌿 Rapsberry Beauty is nature / Nature is beauty Photographer @jimmymettier Model @eliska_kovar Head chef @lampreiavictor Artistic direction and make-up @alicedechavanne assisted by @julie.meno.salmaggi ❤❤❤ Beauty, good taste and elegance are traditionnally associated with the luxury universe, as well as fashion and gastronomy. But such qualities are to be found, firstly, in nature. This photographic project reveals what unites nature and beauty, simplicity and refinement. In this first photography series, each image honours a natural food supply and turns it into a piece of clothing, cosmetics or jewelry. That way, cocoa powder sweetens and colors the lips while brown and coral lentils, worn as ornaments, become a second skin. When the gastronomy universe merges with fashion to the point of illusion, they catch our eyes and taste, and challenge our senses. @carinneteyssandier our passionnate conversations gave me the energy to go along with this idea. A huge thank to all my friends who believed in this project and helped me put it together : @callmecolor_callmecolor @jimmymettier, @lampreiavictor, @paulinedarley, @annecaramagnol, @austudioparis20, @wilhelmina, @charlotteblum_yeah, @helenehelferaubrac, Igor Krtolica, @slylacious, Chloe Herrerra, @lylydesbelons, @joannajoanna2018, @doucetcedric, @heloise_hy @alexandrapetrymakeup, @louise_wa @benedicternoult, @kristlcc. Thanks to all those wonderful women who, sometimes without even knowing me, agreed to this experience : @eliska_kovar, @aga_alchi, Marine, @myrtille_revemont and @80penda88. And thanks to my man @khajagsoudjian for being here and supporting in each of my artistic projects. #taste #tasty #food #instafood #portrait #beauty #shooting #beautyshooting #artisticproject #makeup #makeupbyme #photo #makeupaddict #foodaddict #gloss #glossylips #lips #shoot #pinklips #pink #raspberry #framboise #glucose #backstage #closeup #nature #shiny #cooking #makeuplover
Публикация от Alice Dechavanne Make-up (@alicedechavanne) Мар 7, 2018 в 12:20 PST
Ресницы: было нельзя, теперь — можно
Спросите девушку, какая оплошность в макияже считается самой досадной, и она, скорее всего, ответит: слипшиеся от туши ресницы. Но только не в этом году: в 2018-м это называется «ресницы Твигги», в честь самой знаменитой манекенщицы 1960-х.
🧡💕all you need is love 💕🧡 . . . #twiggy #twiggylawson #twiggylashes #love #hearts #lovemore #loveyourself #allyouneedislove #spreadlove #print #lashes #eyelashes #mod #model #pixiecut #modfashion #fashion #60sfashion #fashion #style #styleicon #styleinspiration #london #60smakeup #60svibes #vibes #beauty #groovy #psychadelic #itgirl
Публикация от 🌻✌🏻Hippie Thoughts✌🏻🌻 (@throwbackhippie) Янв 17, 2018 в 9:43 PST
Важно, что ресницы в стиле «паучьи лапки» должны сочетаться только с очень легким макияжем, естественной и свежей кожей. Именно такой образ предложили визажисты на весеннем дефиле Dior.
Тело: важнее, чем лицо?
Аналитики бьюти-индустрии считают, что нас вот-вот накроет бум на всё, что связано с уходом за телом. По мнению экспертов, этот хайп очень сильно потеснит уход за лицом и волосами. Линейки средств для кожи тела уже сейчас значительно расширились: в них теперь найдутся не только увлажняющие и питательные средства, но и anti-age продукты с такими же мощными ингредиентами, какие раньше встречались только в косметике для лица.
Другой важной тенденцией весны 2018-го остается актуальность самого модного body-типажа прошлого года — фигуры типа «песочные часы», с пышными бедрами и ягодицами.
BBL II. No scalpel butt lift. No general anesthesia. No implants. No scalpel. The new advanced techniques for "Brazilian Butt Lift". Using ones own fat or semi permanent fillers. Learn about all your options. No-scalpel "Brazilian Butt Lift". Before and after pictures were posted before. Extremely important Warning: Silicone injection and other forms of injections except fat transfer and FDA approved dermal fillers are not legal and are extremely dangerous. If someone is offering you silicone injection for your butt lift do not do it even if they pay you. Many cases of silicone or other types of injection in the buttocks that cause severe deformity and in many cases even death. Check out the prices below: it is impossible to offer FDA approved products for much cheaper than this. Please be very very careful. No cutting, No anesthesia, No implants. Natural results. Using a persons own liposuctioned Fat or injection of permanent or semipermanent Dermal fillers This is just another alternative for those who do not want to get a butt implant but wish to have a more shapely butt. - 😇Treatment: "No-scalpel Brazilian butt lift 🎯 Purpose: Buttocks Enhancement and lift 👓 How it works: Autologous (from your own body) HD fat transfer or injection of DeRmal fillers 🎉 Results: Immediate ✏ Note: Individual results may vary 📞 Phone: 310-746-5233 📬 Email: info@epione.com 🌍 Website: www.epionebh.com 📍 Location: Epione Beverly Hills 👏 Technique: Multilayer, micro-droplet injection with HD fat transfer for long lasting natural results or injection of semi-permanent Dermal fillers 😴 Anesthesia: local anesthetic only ⏰Time it takes: about 2 hours 📆Recovery: none 👍Lasts: Permanent 💣Caution: must be done by an experienced provider 😱Pain level : varies, none to mild 💵Average Cost: $15k-$60k depending on the method used and the amount of Permanent dermal fillers and enlargement desired. 💳 Initial Private Consultation: $500 credited towards the cost of the treatment. © copyright 2015-2018 by Simon Ourian, MD and Epione - #butt #imageisamodel #bbl #brazilianbutt #brazilianbuttlift #buttlift #beverlyhills #losangeles #hollywood #california #socal #e
Публикация от Dr. Simon Ourian - Epione (@simonourianmd1) Фев 19, 2018 в 6:20 PST
На видео: Если спорт вызывает отвращение, а пластическая хирургия пугает, выход есть. Новый способ заполучить пышные формы — введение филлеров на основе гиалуроновой кислоты.
Бьюти-бюджет: сама себе косметолог
Девушки-миллениалы любят ухаживать за собой, но на походы в салоны красоты у них порой не хватает ни времени, ни денег. Вот почему всевозможные домашние гаджеты для поддержания красоты переживают сейчас настоящий ренессанс. Для удаления нежелательных волос — домашний лазер, для отбеливания зубов — небольшая ультрафиолетовая лампа и осветляющий гель, для кожи — мезороллер с миниатюрными иголочками.
Conheça mais sobre o Glopro com nossas consultoras ! Um moderno microagulhamento com total segurança ! Este aparelho efetua a descamação proporcionando o rejuvenescimento da pele , tirar manchas e muito mais . #gloprofessional
Публикация от Cosméticos E Esporte (@lojaesporteecosmeticos) Янв 6, 2018 в 1:27 PST
На фото: Этой весной квартиры многих красоток будут оборудованы не хуже, чем иной салон красоты.